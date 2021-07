The next-gen iPhone series is one of the most anticipated products each year. But unlike other years, we’re still unsure when the iPhone 13 launch event will take place. We saw several reports that suggested iPhone 13 production is either early or on schedule. They implied Apple is taking the necessary steps to ensure the new iPhone series will launch on time this year. Now, a brand new story from Bloomberg seemingly confirms that Apple plans to announce the four iPhone 13 versions on time this year. Today’s Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find...