DRONAMICS, the world’s leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, today unveiled a partnership agreement with the world’s number one logistics company, DHL. DHL will partner DRONAMICS to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using DRONAMICS’ drone delivery network and Black Swan drones. Both companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets. In addition, DRONAMICS’ goal to become carbon-negative by 2027 and direction to operate on sustainable biofuels in the future will play a part in helping DHL achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.