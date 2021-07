Those with an interest in all things annexation could have been in for an interesting July meeting of the Burnside City Council. Instead, all was quiet on the southern front. Perhaps the biggest piece of movement Burnside has been considering is annexation south on U.S. 27 about three miles past the Burnside border down to “just past” Keno Road. The idea is to allow more room for future growth for the “only town on Lake Cumberland.” Any properties annexed in would do so voluntarily, by the property owner’s request.