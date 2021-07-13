Cancel
Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into Venice starting Aug. 1. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The ban applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark's Square and the Giudecca Canal that slices through the city. Franceschini said the government decided to act fast “to avoid the concrete risk” that the U.N. culture agency UNESCO would soon add Venice to its list of “world heritage in danger” sites. UNESCO recommended last month placing Venice on the agency’s list. Before the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed international travel, cruise ships discharging thousands of day-trippers overwhelmed Venice and its delicate marine environment.

