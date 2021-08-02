5 pro tips for managing your finances this summer

This content was created in partnership with Bank of America

While the pandemic is far from over, aspects of “normal” life are starting to return.

With that comes more opportunities to spend money and (consequently) less time to save for the unexpected.

The pros at Bank of America have tons of helpful resources on their Better Money Habits site to help you get back to normal life and set yourself up for financial success. Here are a few to check out:

If you’re still working from home:

Remote work feels like it’s here to stay for many of us. While it definitely has its advantages (hello, working from bed), it can also pose budgeting challenges. Here are a few tactics to save money while working from home:

Plan your meals in advance to cut down on impulsive delivery orders.

Reconsider your transportation needs if you’re no longer commuting. Could your household cut down on the number of cars in the garage?

Upgrade your home office to be more energy efficient; it’s good for your wallet and the planet.

Get all of Bank of America’s WFH budget tips .

If you’re going out more:

The pandemic forced many of us to reevaluate our priorities. Whether you’ve vowed to say yes to every invitation or have decided to lead a more low-key life, now could be a good time to redo your budget to reflect the life you want to live.

As you settle into your “new normal,” track your spending against your net income so you can set goals and create a plan that fits your lifestyle.

Check out Bank of America’s step-by-step guide to creating a budget .

If you’re motivated to save for the unexpected:

The past year has taught us that nothing is certain. If you weren’t building up an emergency fund before the pandemic, now is definitely the time to start.

An emergency fund can help you cover an unexpected expense (like a car repair) or help you pay the bills if you experience a gap in employment. Your goal should be to keep 3-6 months of expenses in your emergency fund.

Learn how how to create an emergency fund and how to deal with unexpected expenses when they arise.

If you’re planning to travel:

As travel becomes safer and easier to plan, you may find yourself blowing your entire budget on flights and hotels. Luckily, there are ways to save money when you book. You could try flying on weekdays, bundling hotels and flights or researching free attractions.

Get more tips for planning an affordable vacation .

If it’s been a while since you traveled, your pre-departure checklist may be a little outdated. Bank of America recommends prepaying bills, making sure your credit cards will work abroad and taking precautions to protect your accounts while you’re gone.

Check out the full travel checklist .

If you’re moving out of your parents’ house:

During the pandemic, some people moved back in with their parents in order to save money on rent and spend more time with their families during lockdown. As restrictions lift, adult children are ready to “leave the nest” and head back out on their own (maybe even for the first time).

Becoming financially independent isn’t easy, but in a recent Bank of America/USA Today survey, nearly 40% of young people said it’s what really makes you feel like an adult. There’s a lot to figure out, such as rent payments, health insurance and account management.

Read this step-by-step guide to adulting and financial independence .

Want more tips for getting financially healthy? Check out Better Money Habits for advice on everything from paying off debt to saving for retirement.

