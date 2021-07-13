Cancel
Russells Point, OH

Honda celebrates 25 years in Russells Point

By James Rider
WHIO Dayton
 11 days ago
The Honda Transmission Plant in Russells Point is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. It’s the company’s first dedicated U.S. transmission plant, part of a significant boom to the Logan County economy.

Laurie Davia, Assistant Manager in the Business Control Group, at the plant in Russells Point and she remembers how big of a deal it was when Honda first came to the area. Then, it continued to grow and worked when the plant started with only a small amount of workers.

Gerald Bruch is the plant lead and adds that the impact of this plant is about more than just 25 years of jobs and manufacturing.

“Honda has donated over $100 million into the local economy, various organizations over the years. So not only is the economic presence of jobs and all of that, but also as I said kind of giving back to the community,” Bruch said.

This week to celebrate it’s 25th anniversary, the plant has several different activities, but some are centered around the people and the history.

Davia said, “One of the fun things that we did, we actually printed off, some of the associates that have been here 25 years, their hiring picture, we’ve taken pictures of them holding their 25-year picture.”

Honda started with a motorcycle plant locally and has continued to expand, and with it more jobs, and more opportunities. Davia said one of things she enjoys is thinking about all the people she’s seen grown into new and bigger roles over time. She’s also one that can really appreciate the impact on the community and how much has changed in that last quarter century.

“There’s also several associates that have been here longer than 25 years. Originally, we were a supplier to Honda called Bellemar Parts Industry and Bellemar was actually named because it was located between Bellefontaine and Marysville,” Davia said.

Honda has invested a billion dollars in the more than one million-square-foot transmission plant. They produce more than 850,000 transmissions per year as well as some other parts too.

