ABC RMC Names New President

By milehighcre
milehighcre.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated Builders and Contractors Rocky Mountain Chapter (AMC RMC) announced today that Ann Guiberson has been named president and CEO of the chapter. “ABC Rocky Mountain is pleased to welcome Ann to lead the chapter staff, members and merit shop throughout the state,” said Kelly Eustace, chair, ABC Rocky Mountain Chapter. “In addition to her more than 20 years of association leadership experience, Ann brings strong credentials, integrity and communication abilities to lead this top-performing chapter and its member companies in delivering the strategic vision of strengthening fair and open competition across Colorado and Wyoming.”

