Jamestown Police investigating suspicious death; man in custody for weapons possession

Jamestown Police released more information Thursday about what they are calling a suspicious death.

Family members contacted police to perform a welfare check on a relative they had not heard from in several days.

Police responded to the Price Street residence around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Police had to force their way into the home, and once inside, officers found Geoffrey Ghiandoni, 32, and the body of a woman who appeared to have been dead for several days.

Ghiandoni was detained while a search warrant was obtained; it was executed Wednesday night. During the search, members of the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team (FIT), found a .22 caliber rifle and charged Ghiandoni with criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say he has a prior conviction for a felony and is not legally permitted to possess a rifle or shotgun. Investigators do not believe that the rifle was involved in the woman's death. Her body was taken to ECMC where an autopsy was performed. A cause of death is pending results of further testing. The woman's name is not being released at this time.

The Jamestown Police are being assisted in their investigation by the Chautauqua County District Attorney's office and the FBI.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call police at 716-483-7537 or the Anonymous Tips Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477). All calls will be kept confidential.