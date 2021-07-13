Planning to renovate? These materials are in short supply

The Slovak national recovery and resilience plan will direct investments worth 500 million euros into the renovation of 40,000 detached houses. The comprehensive renovation will contain insulation, water, and waste management and other climate measures. According to the proposed scheme, households should receive the support of approximately €10,000, money which the ministry hopes people will combine with their own resources or bank loans. €700 million will go to the renovation of buildings, while €200 million will go to the renovation of public historical buildings. According to Ľubica Šimkovicová, president of the Passive Houses Institute, solidly implemented renovations can lower the carbon emissions of households by as much as 80 to 90%.