Planning to renovate? These materials are in short supply
Material and supply shortages linger as pandemic begins to dissipate. 2020 caused most small renovation and remodeling projects to grind to a halt as lawmakers scrambled to decide what projects were essential and which were not. As the industry enters the second half of 2021, vaccine availability means things are starting to return to normal. However, the materials shortage and supply chain issues that plagued the industry last year have continued into 2021.thebossmagazine.com
