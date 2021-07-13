Cancel
NHL

Canadiens give Dominique Ducharme 3-year deal as head coach

 12 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) — Dominique Ducharme has been hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens have announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. The 48-year-old was promoted to the role of interim head coach on Feb. 24 after the struggling Canadiens fired former head coach Claude Julien.

