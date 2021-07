Since 2018, Trae Young has indubitably been the face of the Atlanta Hawks franchise, leading to the hope that he would lead the Hawks to playoff success one day. However, no one expected that success to come so quickly. Now that the Hawks’ season has ended, we’ll look back at each player to evaluate what they excelled in and what they’ll need to improve if the Hawks want to finally reach the NBA Finals, starting with the superstar — Trae Young.