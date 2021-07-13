Mickie James Announces First-Ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament
The NWA is looking for some new top female talent, with Mickie James announcing the first-ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament on Tuesday. During a press conference held today in St. Louis to promote NWA EmPowerrr and NWA 73, James announced that the promotion is hosting the first invitational tournament, which will be an annual event and will take place during the NWA’s anniversary weekend every year.411mania.com
