Mickie James Announces First-Ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NWA is looking for some new top female talent, with Mickie James announcing the first-ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament on Tuesday. During a press conference held today in St. Louis to promote NWA EmPowerrr and NWA 73, James announced that the promotion is hosting the first invitational tournament, which will be an annual event and will take place during the NWA’s anniversary weekend every year.

WWEwrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Reveals Who Is Helping Her Put Together All Women’s NWA PPV

Mickie James recently spoke with WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard about the All Women’s NWA pay-per-view, Empowerrr. James is the Executive Producer for Empowerrr. She revealed Gail Kim, Madusa, and LuFisto have been helping her with the upcoming event. James also noted that her friend Brent Tarring has been helping...
WWEf4wonline.com

Mickie James, Thunder Rosa appear at Impact Slammiversary

On a night filled with surprise appearances, two more stars made unannounced showings at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV. NWA's Thunder Rosa appeared on the show as Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo's mystery opponent in a title match. Following Rosa's defeat, Mickie James came to the ring to issue an invitation to...
WWE411mania.com

Mickie James On How Her WWE Return In 2016 Happened

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mickie James spoke about how her return to WWE in 2016 came about, following a run with Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:. On originally planning to retire: “I’d already started to plan for my exit out of the ring. I just wanted to go forward and take that next step. Just juggling so much stuff. I was like, ‘Well, I can just sit back and ‘Mom’ and travel and do my appearances and work on another thing’. Work on horses, work on all these other things I had going on, my music.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jay White And Mickie James Announced For This Week’s Impact

After appearing on this past weekend’s Impact Slammiversary, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White is set to appear on Thursday’s episode of Impact at 8 pm on AXS TV. At the end of Slammiversary, White got in the ring during Impact World Champion Kenny Omega’s post-match celebration after defeating Sami Callihan. The Good Brothers and Don Callis flanked Omega and offered up “too sweet” to White as the show went off the air.
WWEf4wonline.com

Deonna Purrazzo to defend Impact Knockouts title at NWA Empowerrr

After her first attempt to get Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to appear on NWA Empowerrr resulted in the champion being laid out, Mickie James returned to Impact Wrestling Thursday and got her to agree to compete at the August 28th pay-per-view. James invited Purrazzo out to the ring to...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Thunder Rosa appears at Slammiversary as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent, Mickie James courts Purrazzo for all women’s NWA event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Thunder Rosa made her presence felt at Slammiversary. Rosa appeared on the Impact Wrestling PPV event as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery championship challenger. Rosa continues her momentum during the pandemic and adds another major wrestling company to her resume. Thunder Rosa...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Shares How Latest WWE Return Came About

Not long ago, Mickie James seemed ready to bring her legendary in-ring career to a close. She had grown content with the idea of focusing on other passions — family, music and life as a country girl. Then a call from WWE rewrote herstory. “I’d already started to plan for...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Deonna Purrazzo Accepts Offer From Mickie James, Set To Appear At NWA Empowerrr

On Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the NWA’s Mickie James appeared in the Impact Zone to re-extend the offer she made to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. The offer made had previously been denied by Purrazzo after their altercation at Slammiversary. To clear the air, Gail Kim came down and...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Mickie James Details The Difficulties Of Being An Executive Producer For NWA Empowerrr

Mickie James taking on a new role following her WWE release, becoming the executive producer for Empowerrr, an all-women's show held under the NWA banner. James is one of the most respected wrestlers in the business and has made plenty of friendships and contacts over the years, but taking on the job of an executive producer comes with difficulties that many wouldn't realize until they are in that position.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Talks Having Full Control Over NWA Empowerrr

Mickie James stopped by Busted Open Radio to talk about the NWA 73 Anniversary Show next month and NWA Empowerrr, an all women’s wrestling show that James is producing. Both shows will take place at the famous Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri, something James is really pumped about.
WWEf4wonline.com

Women's Invitational set for NWA Empower PPV

A Women's Invitational Cup is set to take place at the NWA's Empower pay-per-view. On Tuesday, the NWA held a press conference at the Chase Park Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri for both Empower and their 73rd anniversary PPV. It was announced that the NWA Women's Invitational Cup will be part of the Empower card, with the winner going on to challenge for the NWA Women's World Championship at NWA 73 the next night.
