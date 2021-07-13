Mickie James Announces First-Ever NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mickie James spoke about how her return to WWE in 2016 came about, following a run with Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:. On originally planning to retire: “I’d already started to plan for my exit out of the ring. I just wanted to go forward and take that next step. Just juggling so much stuff. I was like, ‘Well, I can just sit back and ‘Mom’ and travel and do my appearances and work on another thing’. Work on horses, work on all these other things I had going on, my music.”