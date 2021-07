Things didn’t work out for LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker. LeToya Luckett was very open about her personal life and marriage on “Friends & Family Hustle.” She and Tommicus Walker had many ups and downs. However, things got really rough after Tommi’s mother passed away from cancer. He struggled to process it all, and at times, LeToya felt as if he would just lash out at her. And this wasn’t easy for her because she was also grieving.