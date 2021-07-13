Cancel
Electronics

Sony’s New “Glass” Speaker Looks Like a Kerosene Lamp

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 12 days ago

People are sick and tired of speakers that look like speakers. At least, that seems to be the idea behind Sony’s LSPX-S3, a Bluetooth speaker that looks like an old-fashioned oil lamp—it even uses an LED to imitate a fiery red wick. But is it worth $350?. Sony introduced its...

#Kerosene Lamp#Oil Lamp#Design#Lspx S1#Ldac#Verge
