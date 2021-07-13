Marko Zaror In Talks For Villain Role in John Wick 4

The last time we checked in on Lionsgate and Starz's three-chapter "John Wick" prequel spinoff series The Continental, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs was sharing some serious intel on the project. Topics covered by Beggs included the show's focus, its 90-minute "events" structure, the linking device to the film franchise, and – yes – what the word is on Keanu Reeves making an appearance in front of the camera (more on all of that below). Three months later, we're learning who the first director will be checking into the series, with THR reporting that Albert Hughes (The Good Lord Bird, co-director of The Book of Eli) has been signed to direct the first and third episodes (with the director of the second episode still to be determined) and will executive produce all three episodes. Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk, original John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, franchise director Chad Stahelski, and David Leitch are also set to executive produce (with Reeves reportedly in talks to also executive produce).