Marko Zaror In Talks For Villain Role in John Wick 4

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wick has found his adversary for his latest adventure in Dusk Till Dawn: The Series alum Marko Zaror. Deadline reports that Zaror, who also has appeared in Alita: Battle Angel, Marvel’s The Defenders, and more, is in talks to play one of the villains in the upcoming fourth film.

