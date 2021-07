HORNELL, NY – The Hornell Dodgers scored seven runs in the 2nd as they defeated the Genesee Rapids 8-6 to extend their winning streak to seven games. The Dodgers are now 24-9-1 on the year. Tucker Panarisi gave Genesee the lead with a bases loaded RBI single in the 2nd. Hornell responded with a big bottom half of the inning. Chris Penna (Rhodes) led off with a single and Matteo Avallone (Alfred State) reached on an error. Jordyn Smith (Grambling) tied it with a RBI single to left. Jack McDonald (Wilmington) singled to load the bases and Levi Hall (Webster) gave the Dodgers the lead for good with a single to center. Ryan Hill (Monroe CC/Mercyhurst) followed with a two-RBI single to left. Brendan O’Donnell (Rider) followed with a RBI single to left and when the ball went all the way to the wall, Hill scored all the way from first. Aaron Mann (Drury) capped the inning and gave the Dodgers a 7-1 advantage with a sac fly to score O’Donnell.