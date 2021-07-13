Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans' Caleb Farley: Could miss start of camp

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Farley (back) is making good progress, but he won't necessarily be ready for the start of training camp, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website. Farley had surgery in late March to repair a herniated lumbar disc, about five weeks before going 22nd overall to Tennessee in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed spring practices, as expected, but could be ready to take the field at some point in training camp. Farley could even push for the Week 1 start, perhaps competing with 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton and 2021 third-round pick Elijah Molden. The only sure starter is 32-year-old Janoris Jenkins, who was signed shortly after the Titans parted ways with Adoree' Jackson, their No. 1 corner last year.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#According To Jim#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Titans rookie Caleb Farley buys grandmother new car

The Tennessee Titans made one of the more polarizing picks of the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley — Farley opted out of the 2020 season and is coming off a troublesome back injury, but he has been excellent when healthy. Tennessee badly needs help in its secondary, and there's no doubt that Farley has a high ceiling.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans place Bud Dupree on PUP list, Caleb Farley on NFI list, and other moves

The Tennessee Titans’ rookie class reported to training camp today and with that comes the first official injury designations of the 2021 season. The team announced today that EDGE rusher Bud Dupree was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP). Dupree was the team’s big free agent signing this year after they secured his services for five years at the price of $85 million, $35 million of which is guaranteed.
NFLallfans.co

Tennessee Titans: Caleb Farley makes huge purchase, for someone else

If you’ve ever had a penchant for dreaming big, one of the first things you probably thought about, whether you’re a Tennessee Titans fan or anyone else, is what you’d do if suddenly hit the lottery or stumbled upon a treasure map that leads you to that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Isn’t that one of the reasons that we all watched Cribs on MTV?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Caleb Farley may have to play catch-up in rookie season

Caleb Farley fell into the Titans’ lap due to injury concerns that appear as if they will hinder his preparations to be ready in time for Week 1. The Tennessee Titans gambled with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, electing to select cornerback Caleb Farley despite his well-documented back problems, and there are some early signs that move could backfire.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans roster: Here’s some bad news concerning Caleb Farley

Tennessee Titans (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Well, it had to come at some point. After an offseason where it feels like the Tennessee Titans have been hitting the lottery over and over again, here’s a minor setback. After making a move that some considered a gamble (taking a cornerback...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

4 wide receivers Saints should sign in Micheal Thomas’ absence

The New Orleans Saints are in a bit of turmoil right now after Michael Thomas is due to miss the first portion of the 2021 regular season, per Ian Rapoport. Thomas decided to receive surgery for his ankle he hurt last September, however, he waited until June 2021 to do so. This means the Saints will be without their star receiver to being the year and it looks like he won’t be due back until October.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Volatile Receiver Cost Bears Two Draft Picks

The long-rumored Bears trade of slot receiver Anthony Miller has finally happened. Miller has been traded to the Houston Texans for a late-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The pick wasn't specified in the report and the Bears have not commented on the deal.
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings’ Michael Pierce reportedly expected to miss start of training camp due to calf injury

Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce reportedly is likely to miss the start of training camp because of a calf injury. NFL Media reported Monday that Pierce suffered the injury while training and that his availability for the July 28 start of camp at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan is “in doubt.” According to the report, Pierce is expected to be available for the regular season, which begins Sept. 12 at Cincinnati.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLCBS Sports

Harold Carmichael isn't sure he would have been drafted under current NFL rules that favor wide receivers

Jerry Rice believes he would have been able to double his insane statistics under the current NFL rules. Harold Carmichael isn't sure if he would have ever played an NFL game. A member of the centennial class of 2020 set to be enshrined next month, Carmichael waited decades to finally earn the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Philadelphia Eagles legend may not have gotten the opportunity if the current iteration of NFL rules existed in 1971 (his rookie season).

Comments / 0

Community Policy