The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has more quality-of-life improvements than you think

By Jason Ganos
nintendowire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch the blowback online was immediate. Fans of the series and haters alike took to Twitter to complain the game wasn’t “HD” enough or doesn’t offer enough upgrades to warrant its price. While there might be some truth to Nintendo overpricing their classic titles, it actually turns out there are more quality-of-life improvements included in this HD remaster than we originally thought. And don’t worry, not all of them are locked behind amiibo.

#New Nintendo#Nintendo Of America#The Nintendo Switch#Horwell#Wiimote
