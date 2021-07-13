Cannes Review: Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’

A young woman attempts to save the soul of her stillborn child in 1900s Italy. Dir: Laura Samani. Italy/France/Slovenia. 2021. 89 mins. A young mother, bereft after her baby is stillborn, clings to the hope that she can save her child from eternity in limbo in this beguiling and mythic drama. Agata (Celeste Cescutti, captivating) lives on an island in northeast Italy in 1900. It’s a community in which Catholicism, folklore and mysticism are enmeshed in a messy co-dependency. Agata grasps at a whispered rumour of a church in the mountains which can bring a stillborn child to life for a single breath, long enough for the baby to be baptised and its soul saved. During her perilous journey north, she encounters Lynx (Ondina Quadri), a wily, semi-feral boy who offers to help but casts a swift appraising eye over Agata to see how best he might benefit from assisting her. A rough-hewn fairytale unfolding against a fully realised world, this is an arresting feature debut for director Laura Samani.
Comments / 0