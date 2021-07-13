Cannes Review: Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’

A gay Chinese hustler struggles to cope with the disapproval of his rural family. Writer-director CB Yi makes an auspicious debut with Moneyboys, a profoundly melancholic tale of a gay hustler who is unable to let go of the past. Although set in South China, it was actually shot in Taiwan with support from the Taipei Film Commission after securing mainland production approval ran aground on the ostensible subject matter. Yet, Yi is less focused on depicting sex work than exploring the impact of migration on China’s rural youth. In addition to establishing Yi as a talent to watch, the film also cements the comeback of star Kai Ko, who found fame in Giddens Ko’s romance You Are the Apple of My Eye (2011) only to be blacklisted in 2014 after being arrested in Beijing for drug possession. The actor’s immensely empathic performance as a considerate young man who denies himself happiness will surely put him on the casting lists of independently minded Chinese filmmakers, even if roles in mainland-oriented commercial fare remain off limits.