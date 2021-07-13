Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes Review: Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’

By Anna Smith
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good deed goes bad in Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Film Festival competition title A Hero (Ghahreman), a thought-provoking watch which is perhaps the filmmaker’s most subtle and heartfelt film since A Separation. Amir Jadidi puts in a charming performance as Rahim, a pleasant but somewhat hapless man who’s in prison...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Jadidi
Person
Asghar Farhadi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Penn’s ‘Flag Day’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Sean Penn’s directing career has followed an erratic trajectory, channeling raw feeling in his 1991 debut The Indian Runner, peaking with the ruminative 2007 survival drama Into the Wild and taking a nosedive with 2016’s tone-deaf The Last Face, which used a backdrop of human rights violations in Africa to spin a tortured romance between beautiful Westerners. He returns to the Cannes competition five years after that fiasco with Flag Day, which is a significant improvement even if its sincere intentions can’t get past the prosaic portrait of a con man making a reckless grab for the American Dream.
WorldScreendaily

‘Let It Be Morning’: Cannes Review

An Israeli Arab visiting his hometown finds himself under military seige. Dir. Eran Kolirin. Israel/France. 2021. 101mins. The situation of Israel’s Arab population is treated with poised satirical acidity in Let It Be Morning, a film mixing social comedy with a touch of absurdism that, though rooted in real-world conflict, has distinct echoes of Buñuel’s The Exterminating Angel. This story of a community suddenly under siege is adapted from a book by Palestinian novelist Sayed Kashua, and written and directed by Israeli film-maker Eran Kolirin. Internationally successful with The Band’s Visit (2007), Kolirin – following up 2016’s Beyond the Mountains and Hills – brings a sharply intelligent deadpan feel to this ensemble comedy-drama, premiering in Un Certain Regard. An involving but emotionally muted dramatic approach should add export appeal to an off-beat take on Middle East tensions.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Deception’: Cannes Review

Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s 1990 novel is ’accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it’. Talky as can be yet unfailingly cinematic, and shot entirely during lockdown, Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s snatches-of-conversation 1990 novel ‘Deception’ touches and entertains. It also preemptively mocks and diffuses any brewing accusations of sexism or misogyny — terms that seem unavoidable of late where Roth is concerned — by providing an intimate framework for several of France’s most interesting actresses to shine. This zig-zagging emotionally perceptive tale of an American writer abroad and the women he has bedded — or perhaps merely written about having bedded — is accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Babi Yar. Context’: Cannes Review

Sergei Loznitza turns his gaze to wartime Ukraine, and the 1941 massacre of Jews outsite Kiev, in this powerful documentary. Dir: Sergei Loznitsa. Netherlands, Ukraine. 2021. 121 mins. With his 2016 documentary Austerlitz, Sergei Loznitza reflected on the appalling contemporary phenomenon of Holocaust tourism, observing concentration camp visitors uninterested in...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Innocents’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

The lonely, uncanny and sometimes unthinkingly violent world of childhood is explored with chilling candor and exceptional skill in writer-director Eskil Vogt’s arthouse horror feature The Innocents. Although clearly congruent with the dark themes and emotional dynamics Vogt has probed in his screenplays for fellow Norwegian Joachim Trier, Vogt’s own...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Hero’ (‘Ghahreman’): Film Review | Cannes 2021

Perhaps owing to his work in theater, writer-director Asghar Farhadi seems able to find drama in the most surprising places. After his Spanish-set Everybody Knows with stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and a string of short movies, he makes a welcome return to his native Iran with A Hero (Ghahreman), a very fine film about honesty, honor and the price of freedom.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Petrov’s Flu Delivers a Bewildering Fever Dream

Petrov’s Flu opens on a stuffy commute—a Moscow bus in the early years of post-Soviet Russia. The eponymous protagonist is already bent over a handrail, stricken with his affliction. The mood is fevered, almost circus-like, the lighting like pea soup. In a moment of madness, Petrov (played by Semyon Serzin) is dragged from the bus by militiamen in Mexican wrestling masks. Hard rock plays. He takes a gun and joins their firing squad, mowing down some nameless humans. The mind briefly wanders to Brazil, and somehow Songs from the Second Floor.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’

The dilemma of a poor 15-year-old girl seeking an abortion in an Islamic African country where the practice is both taboo and illegal is dramatized with understated compassion in Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. Veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun lays out the tale in a steady manner that maintains an appealing...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'A Hero' Could Bring Asghar Farhadi to the Oscars Best Director Conversation

It shouldn’t be a shocker that an international feature from Asghar Farhadi has entered the awards conversation with the vivacious and flavorful “A Hero.” How the Iranian filmmaker chooses to frame his stories has always been compelling, and it’s a quality that has been overlooked by the Academy in his tenure. Perhaps, this could be his ticket to an overdue directing nomination.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Anais In Love’: Cannes Review

Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant French romance makes its debut in Critics Week. Dir/Scr: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. France. 2020. 98 mins. As light and airy as a summer breeze, Anais In Love (Les Amours d’Anais) captures a portrait of a young woman impulsively navigating the unpredictable twists of life and love. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant debut feature is pitched between the worlds of Eric Rohmer and Greta Gerwig or Agnes Jaoui. A polished, slightly old-fashioned exploration of romance, desire and the longings of an inconstant heart, it should appeal to Francophone markets and sophisticated Francophile audiences.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Flag Day’: Cannes Review

Sean Penn directs his daughter Dylan - and co-stars as her father - in this Cannes Competition title. Dir: Sean Penn. US. 2021. 108 mins. The story of a restless young woman trying to understand her crooked father, Flag Day is intriguing because of the on-screen pairing of Dylan Penn and her father, the film’s director Sean Penn. Otherwise, this rather unremarkable true-life drama has scant new to say about family or those luckless individuals who live their lives from scheme to scheme. Premiering in Competition at Cannes five years after Penn’s previous film, The Last Face, was torn apart by critics in the same section, Flag Day is less grandiose but equally torpid, mistaking brooding ponderousness for great insight.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Hit The Road’: Cannes Review

Panah Panahi raises the roof with his Directors’ Fortnight triumph. Crackling with energy and outbreaks of exuberant lip syncing, riotously funny at times and quietly devastating at others, the phenomenal feature debut from Panah Panahi looks set to be one of the major discoveries of this year’s Cannes. A road trip in a borrowed car: a father laid up with a leg in plaster, a mother laughing through tears, a young child rattling around the vehicle’s interior like an errant firework. And an adult son who says nothing, his eyes fixed on the road ahead. From these basic ingredients, Panahi crafts a vibrantly humane and utterly relatable portrait of a family at a crossroads.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Drive My Car’: Cannes Review

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi effectively adapts a short story by Haruki Murakami. Still grieving over his wife’s death, an actor and theatre director agrees to direct a multi-lingual production of ’Uncle Vanya’ to be staged in Hiroshima in Drive My Car. Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Asoka 1 & 2, Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy) takes his inspiration from a Haruki Murakami short story to make a long movie with several intriguing twists and turns in the road. This Cannes Competition title is not for all tastes, but attractive leads and mysterious interlocking narrative layers accompanied by a very pleasant score help make it seem shorter than its three-hour running time.
WorldScreendaily

‘Three Floors’: Cannes Review

Nanni Moretti returns to Cannes with an adaptation of an Israeli novel transposed to an affluent Rome suburb. It’s easy to grasp the cinematic potential of Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo’s 2015 trio of interlinked novellas, translated into English as Three Floors Up, centred around three families who live on different floors of the same Tel Aviv condominium. It’s full of unreliable narrators, games of truth and lies, and contains a critique of coercive forces in Israeli society and religion. How strange, then, that Italian director Nanni Moretti should decide, in transposing the material to a suburb of his own city, Rome, to turn it into a straight-up middle-class melodrama.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Moneyboys’: Cannes Review

A gay Chinese hustler struggles to cope with the disapproval of his rural family. Writer-director CB Yi makes an auspicious debut with Moneyboys, a profoundly melancholic tale of a gay hustler who is unable to let go of the past. Although set in South China, it was actually shot in Taiwan with support from the Taipei Film Commission after securing mainland production approval ran aground on the ostensible subject matter. Yet, Yi is less focused on depicting sex work than exploring the impact of migration on China’s rural youth. In addition to establishing Yi as a talent to watch, the film also cements the comeback of star Kai Ko, who found fame in Giddens Ko’s romance You Are the Apple of My Eye (2011) only to be blacklisted in 2014 after being arrested in Beijing for drug possession. The actor’s immensely empathic performance as a considerate young man who denies himself happiness will surely put him on the casting lists of independently minded Chinese filmmakers, even if roles in mainland-oriented commercial fare remain off limits.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Bloody Oranges’: Cannes Review

Jean-Christophe Meurisse pushes buttons with his provocative Cannes Midnight entry. Dir: Jean-Christophe Meurisse. France. 2021. 102mins. A savage black comedy and an up-to-the-moment commentary on contemporary society, Bloody Oranges launches a broadside on political correctness. A freewheeling vignette structure weaves together the stories of, among others, a elderly couple who hope that winning a rock-and-roll dance competition will solve their financial issues; their charmless social-climbing son; a politician embroiled in a tax evasion scandal and a teenage girl who is beginning to explore her sexuality. With characters who say the unsayable and a plot which takes a sudden swerve and gleefully shows the unspeakable, this is a bracing provocation of a film.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Small Body’: Cannes Review

A young woman attempts to save the soul of her stillborn child in 1900s Italy. Dir: Laura Samani. Italy/France/Slovenia. 2021. 89 mins. A young mother, bereft after her baby is stillborn, clings to the hope that she can save her child from eternity in limbo in this beguiling and mythic drama. Agata (Celeste Cescutti, captivating) lives on an island in northeast Italy in 1900. It’s a community in which Catholicism, folklore and mysticism are enmeshed in a messy co-dependency. Agata grasps at a whispered rumour of a church in the mountains which can bring a stillborn child to life for a single breath, long enough for the baby to be baptised and its soul saved. During her perilous journey north, she encounters Lynx (Ondina Quadri), a wily, semi-feral boy who offers to help but casts a swift appraising eye over Agata to see how best he might benefit from assisting her. A rough-hewn fairytale unfolding against a fully realised world, this is an arresting feature debut for director Laura Samani.
Moviesheyuguys.com

The French Dispatch Review – Cannes 2021

Long in the making and highly anticipated, Wes Anderson’s latest film opened in competition in Cannes. If you were wondering what kept him so long, Anderson could be excused for his tardiness due to the incredible intricacy of every shot of his film. Unfortunately, The French Dispatch is not entirely worth the wait and while it is full to the hilt with stuff – so much stuff! – it sorely lacks any real substance.
MoviesScreendaily

’Unclenching The Fists’: Cannes Review

Russian filmmaker Kira Kovalenko makes her debut with an intense family drama. A young woman fears that she has one last chance to escape the virtual prison created by her father in a soul-destroying mining town in the Caucasus – but, after years of smothering constraint, the biggest obstacle to her dream may actually be herself. While this is a promising premise, Kira Kovalenko’s second film (after 2016’s Sofichka), is far less affecting than it ought to be. In fact, it is much like its characters: earnest, intense and often suffocating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy