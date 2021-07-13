Cancel
Disability Rights Groups Say Britney Should Be Able to Choose New Lawyer

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears wants to be able to pick a new attorney for herself -- an idea with which multiple disability rights organizations agree, and are now putting in writing for a judge. Attorneys repping 27 different entities -- dabbling in things like AIDS advocacy, civil liberties, autism support, aging assistance...

CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears finally won the right to pick her own lawyer. Here's why that matters

Britney Spears, superstar, lacks a fundamental right that most adult Americans have. Because she is under a conservatorship, she’s unable to enter into a contract. That means she can’t hire her own lawyer. Instead, for the last 13 years, she’s had a lawyer someone else picked for her. Her earnings paid for the lawyer she didn’t select and couldn’t replace. Finally, last week, a California superior court judge granted Spears’ request to let her replace her long-term counsel with someone of her own choosing.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

ACLU Fights For Britney Spears’ Right To Choose Her Own Attorney

The American Civil Liberties Union is fighting for Britney Spears’ right to choose her own attorney and arguing for her to receive support to make the best decision for herself. The civil rights organization and ACLU Foundation of Southern California filed an amicus brief with the Superior Court of Los...
Congress & Courtsaclusocal.org

ACLU, Disability Rights Orgs File Amicus Brief in Britney Spears Case

LOS ANGELES — The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, with the support of 25 civil rights and disability rights orgs, filed an amicus brief with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County today in support of Britney Spears’s right to select her own attorney for her conservatorship proceedings. The brief also urged the court to ensure Spears has access to assistance and tools, including supported decision-making, to make this choice.
CelebritiesLas Vegas Sun

Free Britney, and many more

I have been following the news about the Britney Spears conservatorship that has been in place for 13 years. I am glad that this celebrity is shedding light on abusive conservatorships, under which thousands of other ordinary folks have suffered for decades. A conservatorship/guardianship is a legal relationship in which...
CelebritiesDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: Conservatorships like Britney’s can lead to abuse

‘I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” Britney Spears told a California court on July 14. She said that he was ruining her life, and, in previous testimony she claimed that a team led by her father controlled her schedule, prevented her from having another baby and bullied her.
Lawcheddar.com

States Pass Laws that Ban Discrimination Against Unvaccinated People

The COVID-19 virus itself has been difficult to get hold of, but misinformation surrounding the vaccines have added another layer of difficulty to fighting against it. Those misinformation include conspiracy theories that claim the vaccines alter people's DNA or that the vaccines contain microchips that the government uses to spy on individuals. These mis and disinformation mainly floated around online and social media, but as also been parroted time and time again by right-wing media outlets. However, there has been a shift in tone lately among some of the most high-profile conservative figures such as Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy. Conservative leaders in Washington also came out this week urging Americans to get vaccinated. This includes not only the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations all along, but also the second ranking House GOP leader Steve Scalise. Congressman Scalise received a Pfizer shot on Sunday, relinquishing his reluctance to vaccination. Even with these recent efforts to make a pivot, the dominant narrative of the conservatives stays the same -- vaccination is a choice and should not be mandated. In lieu of this narrative, so many of the Republican-led states have passed legislations that ban discrimination against those who are unvaccinated. While the laws vary in terms of who would be shielded from mandatory vaccinations and under what circumstances, nearly every bill prohibits employers from making vaccination a condition of employment or taking adverse actions based on vaccination status. Under some legislations, violations may be subject to steep fines and even criminal liability and imprisonment. Lowell Pearson, a managing partner at Husch Blackwell, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more on the anti-discrimination legislations that the firm has been tracking.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

Federal Court Rules Gavin Newsom's School COVID Shutdown Order Violated Parents' Rights

A federal court ruled Friday that Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom violated parents' rights regarding school closures during COVID-19. Ten parents whose kids attend public schools and five parents whose kids attend private schools accused Newsom and other elected officials of stopping their children from receiving a "basic minimum education." The court documents also state that the parents' fundamental rights were violated under the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees due process of law.
Yellowstone County, MTMontana Standard

Trans people challenge new birth certificate law

A new lawsuit aims to strike down another law passed by the Republican-led Legislature earlier this year as discriminatory against transgender people. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana on behalf of a Yellowstone County trans woman and a trans man identified as "John Doe," seeks to overturn Senate Bill 280 as unconstitutional. The law requires trans people to complete gender-affirming surgery and secure a court order confirming the surgery was completed. The bill, sponsored by Kila Republican Rep. Carl Glimm, saw opposition during the legislative process and in the administrative rule-making process to implement SB 280 last month.
MusicLaw.com

'Cosby' and the Use of Prior Bad Acts in the Civil Litigation Context

On June 30, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court authored another chapter in the saga of Philadelphia native Bill Cosby. With a career spanning the better part of a century, Cosby had successful forays into music, literature film, television and comedy. In recent years, however, Cosby has been famous for all the wrong reasons. Once known as “America’s Dad,” Cosby has been accused of a crushing deluge of graphic sexual assault allegations. These claims date back to the earliest days of Cosby’s career, span multiple jurisdictions, and have been levied by dozens of women of varying backgrounds and circumstances.
Montgomery County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Bill Cosby's release a travesty

Not being a legal scholar, please explain to me like I am a 6-year-old child, how the highest court in Pennsylvania can possibly overturn Bill Cosby's conviction. How are they allowing a convicted sex offender — who was charged in 2015 and admitted he drugged his victim and was found guilty in a court of law and received a sentence of three to 10 years — to go free?

Comments / 0

