Aperol Spritz Hair Is The Vibrant Color Trend Of The Summer

thezoereport.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the Aperol Spritz has been a traditional Italian recipe for decades, the bubbly, bright-colored cocktail skyrocketed in popularity in 2019, largely due to its Instagram-friendly aesthetic. It may not be everyone’s beverage of choice, but one thing is certain: Its vibrant orange hue (courtesy of the Aperol bitters) makes this drink undeniably pretty — and ideal for a beauty trend. Thus, the latest summer hair trend makes perfect sense. Aperol Spritz hair takes inspiration from the cocktail’s beloved color to create a bold, coppery shade that a slew of celebs have turned to recently.

