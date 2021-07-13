Opinion:Sneak Preview! Paintings from the Hunter Biden Art Show.
The Georges Bourgeois Gallery is pleased to offer our most discerning clients early and exclusive access to selected lots from our upcoming auction highlighting the talent of one of America’s most celebrated painters, Hunter Biden. Biden’s virtuosic work has earned him critical acclaim from around the world, and his art would be the perfect decorative touch for any oligarch’s palace in Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and beyond.www.washingtonpost.com
