Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Opinion:Sneak Preview! Paintings from the Hunter Biden Art Show.

By Associate opinions editor
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georges Bourgeois Gallery is pleased to offer our most discerning clients early and exclusive access to selected lots from our upcoming auction highlighting the talent of one of America’s most celebrated painters, Hunter Biden. Biden’s virtuosic work has earned him critical acclaim from around the world, and his art would be the perfect decorative touch for any oligarch’s palace in Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and beyond.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Art Show#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
IRS
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Psaki pressed again over ethics of Hunter Biden art sales

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday found herself again on the defensive as she insisted that first son Hunter Biden won’t discuss art sales with potential buyers when he meets with them at gallery events. Psaki also defended a White House-brokered arrangement in which buyers will be kept...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSWashington Post

A mean-spirited attack on art

Having reviewed online the images available of Hunter Biden’s work, I must express my anger with Meghan Kruger’s mean and ugly array of her — uh — creative depictions of his work [“Sneak Preview! Paintings from the Hunter Biden Art Show.,” op-ed, July 19]. As a lifelong artist (federal government senior graphics designer, college professor and exhibited and published painter and photographer), I found Ms. Kruger’s depictions and missives nasty and unwarranted.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Jason Chaffetz: Hunter Biden keeps cashing in on his family name – there's only one way to paint this scheme

Seeking to quell criticism over the Biden family's latest effort to monetize the family name, the White House last week defended the president's son, Hunter Biden and his upcoming art show. To keep influence-seekers from gaining credit with the Biden family, the White House says the names of buyers who purchase paintings created by the president's son will be kept anonymous.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Is Hunter Biden's art any good?

(CNN) — Hunter Biden has been many things over his 51 years. But, in the last few years at least, he has been an artist. "For years I wouldn't call myself an artist," he told The New York Times, from his Los Angeles home and studio, last year. "Now I feel comfortable saying it."
POTUSNewsweek

Hunter Biden Art Auction Presents White House With New Ethics Headache

Hunter Biden's plan to sell some of his work as an artist has raised concerns among ethics experts who say the lack of transparency surrounding future sales is likely to brew distrust among members of the American public. President Joe Biden's son is working with Georges Bergès, who owns a...
POTUSNew York Post

Ex-lawmaker: Joe Biden ‘took direct benefit’ from Hunter’s dealings

A former House lawmaker is claiming that there is “direct evidence” that President Biden “took direct benefit” from son Hunter’s business dealings. Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) — who now works as a Fox News contributor and fellow at the Government Accountability Institute, a conservative think tank founded by Steve Bannon and Peter Schweizer — made the claim while speaking to “Hannity” Wednesday evening.
POTUSWashington Post

On Hunter Biden’s art, let’s look at the bigger picture

Hunter Biden, the budding artist, is never going to be Jackson Pollock or Edward Hopper. He probably isn’t Dennis Hopper, for that matter. That doesn’t make him an influence-peddler hiding behind an easel, however. And ethical conflicts, like modern art, are best viewed with some perspective. In case you missed...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Hunter Biden art work creates ethical concerns for White House: reporter

Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann said Hunter Biden's art sales could create ethical concerns for the White House. "Politicians have always liked to paint, Winston Churchill was famous for painting, same thing with Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush also tried with much more limited success," Wegmann said on TheHill TV's "Rising."

Comments / 0

Community Policy