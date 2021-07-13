Why Is a Minnesota Man Only Facing Probation for Possessing & Distributing Child Porn?

Today, in a first...North Dakota ends elderly scams. It's all thanks to YOU! Thank you for doing this. Seriously, it's up to us all. Think of every family member you have. Plus in-laws, friends, neighbors...maybe co-workers? Is it even thinkable that any of these individuals would be susceptible to an expertly executed SCAM? Well, let's be sure to make one thing perfectly clear to all these people we know...