Why Is a Minnesota Man Only Facing Probation for Possessing & Distributing Child Porn?
Minnesota man once featured on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" has been charged with possession and dissemination of child porn. Back in 2010, 10-year-old with spina bifida, Garrett Grommesh, and his family were featured on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Garrett Grommesh, his dad, and his sister all had illnesses. According to Inforum, they got a 5,200 square foot home with a therapy pool, elevator, and other things to make day-to-day life easier for the family.hot975fm.com
Comments / 1