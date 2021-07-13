Cancel
Imperial, CA

Power becomes a concern amid rising temperatures

By Vince Ybarra
KYMA News 11
 11 days ago
California issues Flex Alert urging energy conservation - Vince Ybarra explains what it means for your electricity

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Electricity is top of mind for many Imperial Valley residents. They just spent a weekend trying to conserve power after the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) issued an alert. It's the third time since the start of the summer, and more are expected.

A conserve alert is the IID’s ways of asking residents in the Imperial Valley to cut back on energy. IID is asking folks in the Valley to conserve between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

It can be as simple as turning your air conditioner to 75 degrees, or avoiding using your washer and dryer during those hours.

Robert Schettler, Public Information Officer at IID, wants residents to know, they don't have to go without. However, they do ask the community to do its part.

“We want to make sure we have enough energy to certainly provide for that need. If we can curb energy during those peak periods, that really goes a long way,” said Schettler.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Vince Ybarra brings you the latest on the alerts, and has more information on cutting back without melting down.

The post Power becomes a concern amid rising temperatures appeared first on KYMA .

Yuma, AZ
Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
