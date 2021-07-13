Brandon Boyd Makes Summer Art at Surf Lodge

Brandon Boyd, the lead singer of the platinum-selling rock band, Incubus, has been tapped to display a series of his most recent artwork at The Surf Lodge in Montauk this summer. Several of his abstract paintings will remain on display at the property now until the fall. For added synergy, The Surf Lodge, best known for a summer concert series that attracts world-class musicians, also commissioned the vocalist and artist to paint the backdrop of its outdoor stage, which will once again host a series of live music acts this season.