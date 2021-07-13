Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ Claims ‘Mental Breakdown’ After Harassing Black Woman

A New Jersey woman who allegedly attacked and harassed a Black woman in a Victoria’s Secret store appeared to have a breakdown when the woman started filming, according to videos of the incident. Ijeoma Ukenta said she was trying to redeem a coupon for free panties at the Short Hills Mall on Saturday when a woman allegedly nudged her aside. The interaction escalated and Ukenta started recording. She captured the woman lunging at her then begging her not to film. “I didn’t try to hit you. Please don’t record me,” the woman says. She then chased Ukenta around the store, urging employees to take the phone away. The woman called 911 to report Ukenta for “threatening” her, though Ukenta said in an eight-part video series that “I just came to get my free panties.”