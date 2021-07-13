Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ Claims ‘Mental Breakdown’ After Harassing Black Woman
A woman appeared to fake a mental breakdown after being caught on camera attacking a Black shopper, and it’s a miracle no one drowned in all those fake white lady tears. We’ve seen the antics of a Costco Karen, a Central Park Karen, a Trader’s Joe Karen (and many, many others), and now we can add a Victoria’s Secret Karen to the White Women Hall of Shame. A New Jersey woman took caucacity (that’s caucasian + audacity, FYI) to a whole new level inside the lingerie store, appearing to fake a mental breakdown after a Black shopper called out her rude behavior.www.scarymommy.com
