Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ Claims ‘Mental Breakdown’ After Harassing Black Woman

By Kristina Johnson
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman appeared to fake a mental breakdown after being caught on camera attacking a Black shopper, and it’s a miracle no one drowned in all those fake white lady tears. We’ve seen the antics of a Costco Karen, a Central Park Karen, a Trader’s Joe Karen (and many, many others), and now we can add a Victoria’s Secret Karen to the White Women Hall of Shame. A New Jersey woman took caucacity (that’s caucasian + audacity, FYI) to a whole new level inside the lingerie store, appearing to fake a mental breakdown after a Black shopper called out her rude behavior.

www.scarymommy.com

Comments / 0

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Breakdown#Harassing#Racial Injustice#Costco Karen#Trader#Caucasian#Fyi#Victoriasecret#Bpoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Wonder Woman
Related
SocietyPosted by
BET

Racist Creep Caught Harassing Black Woman Reporter On Camera

Reporter Brianna Hamblin recently provided social media with a clear-cut example of what women, especially Black women, have to deal with every day. While cameras were rolling as Hamblin was about to start reporting live from a neighborhood location, she is approached by a white man who starts to catcall her.
Society1077jamz.com

Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ Incident Filmed At N.J. Mall

At an New Jersey mall, a white woman chased a Black woman around a Victoria’s Secret and the incident was recorded in multiple clips that were uploaded to YouTube. The woman is being named “Victoria’s Secret Karen” on social media as she’s seen in the video breaking down in tears and later appearing to “pass out” on the floor of the lingerie store.
SocietyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Let’s Stop Shaming Black Women For Getting BBLs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Black women’s bodies have always been associated with curvy and full figures. It’s something, as Black women, we learn at a very early age. Whether we fit the “ideal” body mold or not, the way our bodies are shaped has been conversation-starters since Sarah Baartman. And today is no different, especially when you log on to Twitter and see BBLs trending.
Millburn, NJPosted by
Upworthy

Nigerian American raises $105,000 following racist encounter with White woman in Victoria's Secret

Ijeoma Ukenta, a Nigerian American woman, was shopping at Victoria's Secret in The Mall in Short Hills in Millburn, New Jersey, when a White woman charged at her and had a breakdown. In a six-part series of videos posted to YouTube, Ukenta captured the entire incident, which can only be described as a racist encounter. Following the experience, Ukenta created a GoFundMe in order to crowdfund fees for a legal attorney. So far, she has raised just over $105,000. The White woman claimed that she has an anxiety disorder, which caused the meltdown. Additionally, Ukenta accused mall security and the police of mishandling the situation, INSIDER reports.
Millburn, NJPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NJ Police Looking Into How Officers Handled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Dispute

The Millburn Police Department in New Jersey is investigating how officers handled a dispute between two women in a Victoria’s Secret over the weekend that went viral. Ijeoma Ukenta, a Black woman, said in videos she was accosted by a white woman while trying to redeem a coupon for free panties at a Victoria’s Secret at the Short Hills Mall. The woman seemingly had a breakdown when Ukenta started filming her. Ukenta said cops were dismissive of the incident and wouldn’t remove the woman from the mall.
Millburn, NJamericanmilitarynews.com

Viral videos show woman screaming, crying and chasing another woman inside NJ Victoria’s Secret

A series of now-viral videos appear to show a woman chasing and screaming at another woman in a Victoria’s Secret store in a New Jersey mall. The incident, which was filmed and uploaded to YouTube by a woman who identified herself online as Ijeoma Ukenta, shows another shopper at the Mall at Short Hills on Saturday rushing at Ukenta and pursuing her around the store while yelling and crying.
Behind Viral Videostruthorfiction.com

‘Victoria’s Secret Meltdown’ Video

Advertisements“Get away from me” trended on Twitter on July 13 2021, after a woman named Ijeoma Ukenta filmed a bizarre encounter with a woman named Abigail Elphick in a New Jersey Victoria’s Secret store. Ukenta first shared a multi-part video of the incident to her TikTok account, @iamlovekills. Although viral...
BusinessComplex

Victoria’s Secret Addresses Viral ‘Karen’ Video Amid Ongoing Controversy

Victoria’s Secret has shared a statement in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the viral “Karen” footage taken inside one of its stores in New Jersey. On Tuesday, the company said safety is its “top priority” and confirmed a “full investigation” is underway. “We are dedicated to continuing this critical...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Victoria’s Secret Customer Shopping for Free Panties Films Wild ‘Karen’ Encounter

A New Jersey woman who allegedly attacked and harassed a Black woman in a Victoria’s Secret store appeared to have a breakdown when the woman started filming, according to videos of the incident. Ijeoma Ukenta said she was trying to redeem a coupon for free panties at the Short Hills Mall on Saturday when a woman allegedly nudged her aside. The interaction escalated and Ukenta started recording. She captured the woman lunging at her then begging her not to film. “I didn’t try to hit you. Please don’t record me,” the woman says. She then chased Ukenta around the store, urging employees to take the phone away. The woman called 911 to report Ukenta for “threatening” her, though Ukenta said in an eight-part video series that “I just came to get my free panties.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy