A Writer’s Singapore Apartment Gets a Breezy Refresh

Brigette Lau wasn’t looking for a new house. But when a friend told her she’d seen an Atherton, California, place that reminded her of Lau, a female leader in the venture capital tech space, she had to take a look. Lau toured the 11,000-square-foot residence—a new, contemporary build by Pacific Peninsula Group—and was sold thanks to the creek running across the property and its overall feeling of tranquility. “I loved it. There was so much foliage, not a lot of traffic,” she says. “It’s such a beautiful home.”