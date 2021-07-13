A Writer’s Singapore Apartment Gets a Breezy Refresh
Architect Ling Hao allows the pad’s vintage details to sing. When writer Elwin Chan decided to move out of his family home in Serangoon North, a residential section of Singapore filled with high-rises, he was seeking a stronger sense of community and street life. He was drawn to Tiong Bahru, an area closer to the center of the city that features low-rise Art Deco and International Style blocks built in the 1930s and ’40s.www.dwell.com
