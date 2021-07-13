Cancel
Willow Smith Convinced Jada Pinkett Smith to Shave Her Head, and She Looks *So* Good

By Hedy Phillips
HelloGiggles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter battling hair loss for years, Jada Pinkett Smith decided to let it all go and shave her entire head bald. Her daughter, Willow Smith, first posted the selfie of the two of them on her Instagram on July 12th with their matching shaved heads. The elder Smith reposted the same photo to her own grid shortly thereafter, saying Willow was actually the one to talk her into getting rid of all her hair.

