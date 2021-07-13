Willow Smith Convinced Jada Pinkett Smith to Shave Her Head, and She Looks *So* Good

Willow Smith will whip her hair no more! As she delivered a pop-punk version of her 2010 hit during a concert, Willow had her head shaved clean!. “I’m thinking about shaving my head during the ‘Whip My Hair’ performance,” Willow Smith said during a behind-the-scenes segment in her Facebook Live event, Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, promoting her album of the same name. The 20-year-old “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” followed through. Towards the end of the concert (around the 46:50 mark), Willow sits down with a guitar in her hand, and someone comes in with a pair of clippers. Though Willow said earlier in the concert that “Whip My Hair” is her “favorite song in the set right now just because of how it feels to sing,” this shaving off her hair signifies how she left her past self – and the 2010 hit – behind her.