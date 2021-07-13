Mr. Another Strategy Consultant

Deal Adds CCaaS Platform, Sales and Service Operations in Europe, Africa and Latin America to Broadvoice’s High-Growth North American Operations. Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced that the company has acquired GoContact, an Aveiro, Portugal-based international provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions with sales and service operations in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Angola and Colombia. GoContact’s cloud-native CCaaS platform includes integrated omnichannel and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Terms were not disclosed.
