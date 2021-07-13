Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Ms. FAANG Software Engineer

Poets and Quants
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout Me: I’ve worked as a software engineer in Silicon Valley at big names (Google, Microsoft) and startups. Between jobs, I’ve spent time traveling, studying languages, and scuba diving. Details:. Undergrad School: University of Florida. Undergrad Major: Computer Science. GPA: 3.8. GMAT: 680. Age: 29, Ethnicity: White. Extracurriculars: President of...

poetsandquants.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#Undergrad School#Gmat#Salsa Dancing Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Software
Related
Technologysiliconangle.com

Passwordless authentication startup Magic raises $27M in funding

Magic Labs Inc., a startup that provides decentralized passwordless authentication for websites, said today that it has raised $27 million in an early-stage funding round led by Northzone. The Series A funding round brings the total raised by Magic to $31 million following a $4 million seed funding round in...
Computersciodive.com

Software engineers suffer from technical debt, too

Slowly but surely, companies that focus on easy fixes rather than robust solutions can accumulate technical debt while building software — and see their productivity dwindle with every development cycle. For software engineers, fallout from technical debt is taxing daily bandwidth, as time spent writing new code is instead occupied...
Softwaretechgig.com

Cognizant is hiring software engineers for multiple profiles; details here

Cognizant Technology Solutions is inviting applications for various job roles for freshers and experienced professionals for various job profiles at multiple locations across India. Cognizant is a leading provider of information technology, business process outsourcing, and consulting services helping businesses to build stronger. Here are the details of the open...
Softwaretheregister.com

Report: 83% of UK software engineers suffer burnout, COVID-19 made it worse

A report on the wellbeing of UK software engineers (developers and DevOps professionals) found 83 per cent suffering from some degree of burnout, with most agreeing that COVID-19 was partly to blame. This survey [PDF] was conducted in June 2021 by pollsters Survation, on behalf of DevOps company Haystack, and...
Davenport, IAwvik.org

An engineer for engineers

Meet Sarah Garthaus, Director of Virtual Design at IMEG Corp. On this episode of A Real Piece of Work Matt and Melissa talk to Sarah about the winding path she took to find her dream job in engineering, and how it’s okay to shift career paths and take risks to find the job you really want. Sarah also shares tips to help students who are interested in a manufacturing design career get started. The Junior Achievement student question is provided by Rebekah VanHoe from Alleman Catholic High School.
Poets and Quants

Ms. Structural Design Engineer

About Me: I am a structural design engineer by profession, working mainly in mining, chemicals and energy industries. I am passionate about learning new skills, traveling and writing. I love solving practical problems and applying my academic learnings in real life. Details:. Undergrad School: Jadavpur University. Undergrad Major: Civil Engineering.
Indiaaithority.com

Celential.ai Releases 2021 Silicon Valley Software Engineering Talent Report, Offering Exclusive Insights Into The Supply Of This High-Demand Workforce

The report is developed with a talent graph of 5M+ software engineers in North America and proprietary AI algorithms for deep understanding. Celential.ai, a leading AI-driven, human-assisted virtual recruiting service, released its 2021 Silicon Valley Software Engineering Talent Report. The report reveals the actual size and structure of the software talent sector and delivers quantitative breakdowns of experience, tenure, educational background, and salary across a variety of roles. It aims to inform more objective, targeted recruiting strategies for companies in this highly competitive landscape. The report is built on a talent graph of 5M+ software engineers in North America and proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to understand each individual deeply.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Another Strategy Consultant

About Me: I’m an MBA graduate from India currently working in a boutique strategy consulting firm, looking to get a second MBA from a top B school, US or Europe. My undergrad CGPA is low but I’m hoping to make up for it with a decent GPA in Postgrad & GMAT score.
Computer Sciencetechgig.com

Capgemini is hiring software engineers across India; apply here

Capgemini is hiring software engineers that have a degree in BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech/ MCA in. from the batch of 2019/2020. Candidates with 0-1 year of experience can apply for the position to work in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Bangalore. Here are the details. Job Role - Software Engineer. Location -...
ComputersDice Insights

Which Software Projects Do Most Developers and Engineers Work On?

For the past several months, the data has shown that employers everywhere are hungry for software developers and engineers who can build the next generation of software products. But what kinds of products are these developers and engineers actually working on?. Jetbrains recently conducted a massive survey of 31,743 developers...
BusinessPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Largest patent recipients in Silicon Valley

Largest patent recipients in Silicon Valley ranked by number of patents assigned between July 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021. 4 Includes patents for Google LLC, Google Technology Holdings LLC, X Development LLC, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Waymo LLC and DeepMind Technologies Ltd. 6 Includes patents obtained by Google LLC,...
Computerswestfieldvoice.com

Demand For Advanced AI And Simulation Systems Is Expected To Drive The Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Neuromorphic Computing Systems Market (By Application: Image Recognition and Processing, Signal Recognition and Processing, Data Processing and Object Recognition; By Industry Verticals: Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Automotive and Other Industry Verticals) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2020-2028”, the neuromorphic computing systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period of from 2020 to 2028.
BusinessHPCwire

Atos and Graphcore Partner to Deliver Advanced AI HPC Solutions Worldwide

PARIS and BRISTOL, England, July 22, 2021 — Atos and Graphcore today announce that they have signed a partnership to accelerate performance and innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by integrating Graphcore’s advanced IPU compute systems into Atos’ recently launched ThinkAI offering to bring AI high-performance solutions to customers worldwide. This...
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Economygisuser.com

OGC invites Tenders for the Provision of Compliance Testing Software Engineering Consulting Services

OGC is seeking the provision of consulting services in support of the Compliance Program’s TEAM Engine validator tool and related Executable Test Suites. 15 July 2021: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) invites organizations to bid for providing Software Engineering Consulting Services to the OGC Compliance Program. Interested organizations should respond to the Invitation To Tender (ITT). Responses close August 15th, 2021.
TechnologyHPCwire

Cadence Extends Digital Design Leadership with ML-based Cerebrus Chip Explorer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, a new machine learning (ML)-based tool that automates and scales digital chip design, enabling customers to efficiently achieve demanding chip design goals. The combination of Cerebrus and the Cadence RTL-to-signoff flow offers advanced chip designers, CAD teams and IP developers the ability to improve engineering productivity by up to 10X versus a manual approach while also realizing up to a 20% better power, performance and area (PPA).
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Computer Sciencethedallasnews.net

Benchly launches brief automation tool in Reynen Court's Solution Store

Benchly introduces ezBriefs' Microsoft Word Add-In to help attorneys save time, money, and frustration. Benchly, a leading provider of brief automation technology for attorneys, announces that it has partnered with Reynen Court to introduce a Microsoft Word Add-In tool that allows law firms and their attorneys to save time, reduce costs, and alleviate the aggravation associated with the tedious task of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy