Grains, liveestock mixed

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday, as traders worried the market was oversold after earlier reaching a two-week low and as a palm oil rally spilled over into the market, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 11-3/4 cents to $14.12-3/4. * Earlier in the session, the November contract fell to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $1.10 at $355.10 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures was unchanged at $353.6. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.84 cents to 64.07 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.77 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. * Lower river levels in Argentina also helped push soybean prices higher, as traders worried about delays on shipments of commodities, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. * However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)