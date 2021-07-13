Cancel
Agriculture

Grains, liveestock mixed

By AP Opinion editor
Durango Herald
 13 days ago

Wheat for July was off 6.25 cents at $6.2875 a bushel; July corn rose 7.75 cents at 6.77 a bushel, July oats gained 16.25 cents at $4.2525 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 5.50 cents at $14.38 a bushel. Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....

www.durangoherald.com

#Oats
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 4 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 5 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 9 3/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 12 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 11 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 27 points and September crude oil is down $0.18 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and August gold is down $0.90 per ounce. Grain and soy markets are modestly weaker on the prospect for a slightly cooler and wetter forecast beginning on Thursday into the weekend. However, for the next few days, the hot and mostly drier forecast will continue to draw down already slim moisture supplies in drought areas.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Slightly Lower

Corn is 4 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat is 8 to 9 cents lower. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower at midday to start the week with trade remaining soft after some weekend rains and little fresh bullish news to induce fresh buying, although we found buying on early weakness. Ethanol margins look stable to start the week with energies moving more sideways after last week’s volatility.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after traders see market as oversold

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday, as traders worried the market was oversold after earlier reaching a two-week low and as a palm oil rally spilled over into the market, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 11-3/4 cents to $14.12-3/4. * Earlier in the session, the November contract fell to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $1.10 at $355.10 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures was unchanged at $353.6. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.84 cents to 64.07 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.77 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. * Lower river levels in Argentina also helped push soybean prices higher, as traders worried about delays on shipments of commodities, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. * However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Finish Mixed

Grains were mixed Wednesday with most losses related to chances for rain in western Canada in the extended forecast. December corn, winter wheat and most other commodities were higher, supported by a dry U.S. forecast and an easing of Monday’s COVID-19 concerns. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Combine and grain bins

Ever since the pandemic began, shortages have become commonplace with significant effects in nearly every sector, including agriculture.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade with Weather in Focus

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 1/2 cent, and September KC wheat is down 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets were mixed to weaker overnight with losses led by corn and soybean meal while gains were seen in soybean oil and Minneapolis wheat.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed on WASDE, Crop Conditions

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is down 9 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed to weaker overnight with most contracts setting back from their post-WASDE gains. One commodity not setting back, however, is soybean oil which is up another 2.6% overnight and headed back toward contract highs posted in early June. Model-to-model forecasts will be providing volatility all week.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher at midday; soybeans are 4 to 7 cents higher; wheat is mixed. Corn futures are 3 to 5 cents higher with trade fading from the overnight highs after initial mixed action to start after weekend rains; the nearby forecast is little changed ahead of the WASDE report at 11 a.m. CDT. Outside markets are negative with the dollar stronger and energies weaker. Ethanol margins are likely to remain in the recent range with the choppy corn and energy action.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Open Week on Soft Note

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 11 3/4 cents, and September KC wheat is down 8 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are weaker across the board overnight with percentage losses led by wheat futures. Plenty of disagreement exists over weather and crop conditions across the Midwest with bulls and bears both becoming more entrenched in their positions. Volatility is likely to ramp up heading into the August WASDE.
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German Bund yield briefly touches Feb lows as stocks wobble

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yields briefly touched their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, hit by disappointing German business sentiment, before gradually rebounding as sentiment towards the economic recovery improved. European stock markets came under pressure in early trading from concerns over tightening regulations...
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures continue to rally on supply tightness

CME Group's AUP Midwest aluminum premium futures curved continues to rally through 2022 on July 26, as backwardations eased and buying came into the latter part of the 2021 curve and into 2022 on ongoing supply concerns. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil, Stocks Gain as Traders Position Ahead of FOMC Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session mostly higher, supported by a sharp drop in the U.S. Dollar Index and near record-high equity valuations as traders positioned ahead of what could be a pivotal meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expectations are for the U.S. central bank to continue with accommodative monetary policy despite signs of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD advances towards 1.2600 as falling WTI offsets weaker US dollar

USD/CAD attempts another bounce to recapture 1.2600. The spot shrugs off risk-aversion, DXY weakness amid falling WTO prices. 1.2525 is the level to beat for the bears if the 200-DMA barrier caps the upside. USD/CAD is advancing towards 1.2600, snapping last week’s downbeat momentum, unperturbed by the risk-off market mood.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends daily slide toward 1.2530 amid renewed USD weakness

USD/CAD came under renewed bearish pressure in American session. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 92.50 on Monday. WTI stays relatively quiet around $72.00 at the start of the week. After spending the European session in a relatively tight range around 1.2570, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction in the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flirts with $1,800 mark

Gold price is back on the bids after defending key support around $1798. Risk-off mood-driven sell-off in Treasury yields lifts gold price. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,811-12 region and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range. Currently hovering around the $1,800 round-figure mark, the XAU/USD has been oscillating in a range over the past one week or so and was influenced by a combination of factors. Worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven gold.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin rallies from oversold levels, resistance nearby

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the weekend as the cryptocurrency broke above the 50-day moving average near $34,000. The intermediate-term downtrend is reversing, although resistance near $40,000 could trigger some profit taking. Upside momentum is improving after several months of consolidation and multiple oversold readings on the charts. Bitcoin...

