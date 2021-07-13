Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville charity ’88 Blessings’ & Mambos Cuban Cafe team up for “Back 2 School Bash”

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville charity ‘88 Blessings’ and Mambos Cuban Cafe are teaming up for a “Back 2 School Bash” Wednesday, July 28.

Book bags, school supplies, food, and drinks will be given out at the FREE event.

The bash will be at the Mambos Express located at 11105 San Jose Blvd #2, Jacksonville, on Wednesday, July 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

Families with kids ages five to 17 can sign up here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

