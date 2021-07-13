Jacksonville charity ’88 Blessings’ & Mambos Cuban Cafe team up for “Back 2 School Bash”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville charity ‘88 Blessings’ and Mambos Cuban Cafe are teaming up for a “Back 2 School Bash” Wednesday, July 28.

Book bags, school supplies, food, and drinks will be given out at the FREE event.

The bash will be at the Mambos Express located at 11105 San Jose Blvd #2, Jacksonville, on Wednesday, July 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

Families with kids ages five to 17 can sign up here.

