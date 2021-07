We've discovered the most effective ways to get Charizard Mega Energy in Pokemon GO. Mega evolutions and the process of mega-evolving were introduced into Pokemon GO on Aug. 27, 2020—but the unique forms were part of the fandom for much longer. Originally introduced in the animated series, Mega Evolution is a temporary state prompted by a strong bond between the Pokemon and its trainer. In Pokemon GO, this is achieved by collecting a certain amount of Mega Energy.