How to Get Pikachu Rock Star

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is adding in a lot of new content, including Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu as bonuses in a new set of event-exclusive Special Research. These are two additional variants of the iconic Electric-mouse Pokémon from the cosplay line, with each having an exclusive move, along with their signature looks. Both Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu are available to players who complete “The Melody Pokémon” Special Research, though you can only get one of them, not both, at the moment. This decision impacts several other factors of the Special Research, since it has branching paths that can change which encounters you get.