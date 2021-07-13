Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullowhee, NC

Mountain Heritage Center to present ‘mini’ Mountain Heritage Day-style event

By WCU Stories
wcu.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Heritage Center, a museum of Appalachian culture at Western Carolina University, will hold a crafts demonstration and music performance on campus Wednesday, July 21. The 1-3 p.m. event will be held on the lawn between the Forsyth and Killian Annex buildings, in the style of Mountain Heritage Day, the university’s popular fall community festival. And like Mountain Heritage Day, it is free and open to the public.

www.wcu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullowhee, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Appalachian Culture#Heritage Day#Sewing Machines#Scottish#Dogwood Crafters#Success#Hunter Library#Mountain Heritage Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy