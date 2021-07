KENMORE, Wash. — Kenmore officers made an arrest Friday, July 9, after reports of a man stripping bark off trees on Bothell Way with a knife.

Officers were called after the man had been filmed by witnesses.

Authorities say removing bark off a tree exposes the inner layer to disease and insect infestation.

The man was arrested and booked into jail for malicious mischief.

