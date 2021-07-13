Cancel
Congress & Courts

A Supreme Court Fall 'Wish List': In-Person Arguments, Real-Time Audio and More Justice Thomas

By Marcia Coyle
Law.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany leading U.S. Supreme Court advocates are eager for the return of in-person arguments this fall, but they also hope for a few “benies” from the justices’ pandemic-era telephonic format. “Assuming it is safe to do so, I would love to see a return to in-person arguments with live audio...

Georgia StateLaw.com

From Judge to Justice: Verda Colvin Sworn to the Supreme Court of Georgia

From judge to justice, Verda M. Colvin has been invested as the newest member of the Supreme Court of Georgia. “I vow to each justice and every citizen of Georgia to be an avid student of the law, open and ready to continually learn from my colleagues,” Colvin said. “I will always remember that embodying the law must be tempered with remembering that people and businesses alike are the centerpiece of every opinion authored by the highest court in our state.”
RelationshipsEntrepreneur

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
Presidential Electioncheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The New York Times Publish An Article Titled ‘Even If The Election Was Stolen, Recalling It Will Further Divide The Country’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from The New York Times with the headline: “Even If The Election Was Stolen, Recalling It Will Just Further Divide The Country.”. Verdict: False. There is no evidence The New York Times published the headline. The image has been photoshopped. Fact...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

15 Notable Supreme Court Decisions Passed in 2021

The Supreme Court issues the final word on many polarizing issues in the United States. The court has made many famous rulings in its 250-year history, from the famous Brown vs. Board of Education, which mandated that separate schools for different races are inherently unequal, to more recent landmark cases, like the National Federation of Independent Businesses vs. Sebelius in 2012, which upheld the Affordable Care Act and its provision that mandates individuals obtain health insurance.
Ohio County, WVWest Virginia Record

Supreme Court sides with workers' comp review board in Ohio County case

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals sided with the Workers' Compensation Board of Review that a man's injury was pre-existing and not a new injury. Kevin Shepherd was a custodian for the Ohio County Board of Education and claimed he injured his left leg during the course of his employment on Aug. 11, 2019, and sought treatment for the injury that day from Wheeling Hospital Emergency Department.
New York City, NYYonkers Tribune.

New York Landlords Ask Court to Block State Eviction Moratorium By Amy Howe

WASHINGTON, DC — August 2, 2021 — Telling the justices that “the courthouse door has been barred to New York’s landlords” “for more than sixteen months and counting,” a group of New York landlords asked the Supreme Court to block a state moratorium on residential evictions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal district court dismissed the landlords’ challenge, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit rejected the landlords’ request to put the moratorium on hold while they appeal, prompting the landlords’ emergency filing with the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Congress & Courtsthecentersquare.com

Ducey weighs in on Supreme Court challenge to pre-viability abortion

(The Center Square) - Gov. Doug Ducey joined 11 other governors in filing an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in which the Supreme Court will rule on “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”. In March of 2018, Mississippi passed the “Gestational Age Act”...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

A nonpartisan approach to reforming the Supreme Court

While Washington is captivated by the turmoil over the House Select Committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection, little attention is being paid to the work being done by the commission that President Biden appointed to consider proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The conclusions this commission reaches may have much more significance over time than the Jan. 6 inquiry.
LawLaw.com

Don’t Put Those Masks Away Just Yet, Ex-Client Alleges Avenatti Spent Millions of Her Settlement Money, Good News From the Court for Marijuana Users: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. RULES CHANGE—AGAIN – Two weeks ago, lawyers in several states had options when it came to wearing masks. But a spike in coronavirus cases has meant mandatory mask use in courthouses across the nation. In Connecticut, for instance, Robert Storace reports that visitors to the state’s three federal courthouses will have to wear masks. Similar mandates took effect in Florida, as court administrators balance public safety and judicial efficiency, raising questions about the ability to continue in-person jury trials.
EconomyBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT Explains Decision To Resign From NRA Board

Ted Nugent has explained his decision to resign from the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after 26 years. In a July 29 e-mail from NRA general counsel John Frazer sent to board members, it was announced that Nugent, who joined the board in 1995, was stepping down "due to ongoing schedule conflicts."
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

For the left, a wake-up call on free speech

Speech hurts. It creates ill feelings and even trauma in its victims. So, we need to enact rules and regulations to limit harmful speech, just as we do with littering, drunk driving or any other social hazard. That’s been a common refrain of my fellow liberals in recent years, especially...
LawLaw.com

Smashburger Hit With Class Action Suit Over Biweekly Paycheck Schedule

A worker at the popular Smashburger chain has beef with the company’s biweekly payment system, alleging in a class action suit that it violates New York law. Bursor & Fisher filed an employment class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court against Icon Burger Acquisition LLC, which does business as Smashburger. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of employees in New York State, and alleges that the defendant violates New York law by issuing paychecks every other week instead of on a weekly basis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04313, DeMaria v. Icon Burger Acquisition LLC d/b/a Smashburger.

