‘Jakob’s Wife’ coming to Shudder this August
Jakob’s Wife will be available exclusively to stream on Shudder starting on August 19, 2021. The film was directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor) who co-wrote the film alongside Mark Steensland (The Special) and Kathy Charles (Castle Freak). The film stars Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You’re Next), Larry Fessenden (Habit, Stake Land), Nyisha Bell (Coming 2 America), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Sarah Lind (Wolfcop), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Vamp), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun, The Conjuring 2) and former WWE wrestler, Phil Brooks, aka CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor).aiptcomics.com
