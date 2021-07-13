Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jakob’s Wife’ coming to Shudder this August

By Nathaniel Muir
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jakob’s Wife will be available exclusively to stream on Shudder starting on August 19, 2021. The film was directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor) who co-wrote the film alongside Mark Steensland (The Special) and Kathy Charles (Castle Freak). The film stars Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You’re Next), Larry Fessenden (Habit, Stake Land), Nyisha Bell (Coming 2 America), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Sarah Lind (Wolfcop), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Vamp), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun, The Conjuring 2) and former WWE wrestler, Phil Brooks, aka CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor).

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

970
Followers
8K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Barbara Crampton
Person
Travis Stevens
Person
Larry Fessenden
Person
Sarah Lind
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Bonnie Aarons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shudder#Stake Land#Nightmare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesdailydead.com

July 20th Genre Releases Include JAKOB’S WIFE (Blu-ray / DVD), SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW (4K / Blu-ray / DVD / On Demand), DEAD & BURIED (4K / Blu-ray)

Hello, everyone! I hope you have your wallets ready because we have a huge day of horror and sci-fi home media releases this week, and there are a ton of different titles fans are definitely going to want to add to their collections. Blue Underground has given the criminally undercelebrated Dead & Buried the 4K treatment for their 3-Disc Limited Edition release of the film, and if you’re a big fan of sci-fi/action movies, you’ll definitely want to pick up the latest Vestron Video release, The Wraith, which Lionsgate is putting out on Blu this Tuesday as well.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win “Jakob’s Wife” On DVD

Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway – Win the DVD of The New Shocker JAKOB’S WIFE Starring Barbara Crampton, On DVD and Blu-ray July 20 – Exclusively On Shudder August 19

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release JAKOB’S WIFE on DVD and Blu-ray on July 20, 2021. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that JAKOB’S WIFE will be...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

JAKOB’S WIFE: New UK Trailer & Clip For The Barbara Crampton Vampire Horror Pic

Director Travis Stevens impressed Movies In Focus with his horror/thriller, Girl on the Third Floor. That means I’m intrigued by his latest film Jakob’s Wife. The film stars horror icon Barbara Crampton and Larry Fessenden as a long-married couple who hit a speed bump in their relationship when she becomes a vampire. Things get bloody.
MoviesCollider

'Teddy' Trailer Reveals a New Coming-of-Age Werewolf Movie Coming Soon to Shudder

Shudder has just dropped the official trailer for Teddy, a French-language horror-comedy film about a werewolf transformation. Teddy premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before being picked up by the horror-themed streaming service and branded as a Shudder original film. Teddy tells the story of a rebellious young man whose life starts to change drastically after gets scratched by an unknown beast in the woods. The film is written and directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma and stars Anthony Bajon (The Prayer) and Noémie Lvovsky (Invisibles).
horrorsociety.com

Chris Alexander’s SPACE VAMPIRE coming August 17th from Darkside Releasing

”A full-on experimental piece with overtures of vampirism, this is the director playing within his style and exploring boundaries of narrative.”. Toronto, Canada, March 19, 2021 – Filmmaker, writer and magazine editor Chris (QUEEN OF BLOOD, the upcoming GIRL WITH A STRAIGHT RAZOR) Alexander’s SPACE VAMPIRE has been picked up by noted indie genre label Darkside Releasing for North American Blu-ray and TVOD release. The meditative and surreal feature film will be released on August 17th, with more platforms and territories to be announced in the coming months.
MoviesGamespot

Shudder’s V/H/S/94 First Clip And Story Details Revealed

The producers and directors of V/H/S/94, the latest part of the found footage horror series, have spoken about the new movie at Comic Con@Home. The film is set to hit Shudder later this year. The panel featured directors Simon Barrett, Jennifer Reeder, Timo Tjahjanto, Chloe Okuno, and Ryan Prows, plus...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Call’ review: Horror icons carry film

The Call has plenty of strong names attached to it. Producer Jeffrey Reddick created the Final Destination franchise while stars Lin Shaye and Tobin Belle are familiar faces to horror fans. The movie is about four friends forced to call a suspected witch. The catch? She is buried in a casket. Even worse, someone answers.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Begs, Summer Appears, Nikki’s Quest, Two Play Games

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the weekly promo for July 26-30 has been released. There are a lot of exciting teasers in the clip, including Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) begging for her freedom. Summer Newman (Hunter King) faces Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who wants the truth. Plus, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) play games.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....

Comments / 0

Community Policy