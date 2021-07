Chase Silseth spent two days hoping to hear his name called. The Los Angeles Angels made sure Tuesday’s wait was a short one. The Angels took Silseth, the Arizona Wildcats’ right-handed ace, with their 11th-round pick (321st overall) in the third and final day of baseball’s amateur draft. Tuesday’s selections started at 9 a.m.; by 9:30, Silseth — who helped pitch the Wildcats to the College World Series a month ago — was off the board. It was a landmark draft for the Angels, who selected a record 20 pitchers in as many rounds.