This exclusive wine subscription gives you a taste of Per Se at home

When my box of six delicious wines arrived at my apartment from Vinesse, I didn’t even know the word “oenophile.” Now I know that it means “connoisseur of wines,” and I’m comfortable enough to use it right there at that top of my article. Is this a coincidence? Or is it a sign that my trial subscription to Vinesse vacated me with, as a votive, a venerated vocabulary on all things vino?