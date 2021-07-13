Cancel
Former Republican state legislator to run for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers
Republican Meagan Hanson has announced she will challenge Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath to be the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Hanson, an attorney, announced her candidacy for the district on July 12 in a press release. McBath first won the 6th in 2018, and defended a rematch from Republican Karen Handel in 2020. The district contains parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and other areas in Fulton and DeKalb Counties.

Former Republican state legislator Meagan Hanson has announced a bid for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

“Conservative values aren’t just a talking point for me,” Hanson said in a statement. “They are what I’ve been fighting for my entire life – on the grassroots level, in the legislature, and in the court system.”

Hanson beat out Democratic state Rep. Taylor Bennett for the District 80 seat – which includes parts of Brookhaven and Sandy Springs – in 2016. She then lost to the current Rep. Matthew Wilson , also a Democrat, in 2018.

In her press release, Hanson said if elected, she would focus on lowering taxes, cutting government spending, and getting the country “back on track” from what she calls Democrats’ “radical agenda.”

Hanson added, “I’ve never backed down – and I’m ready for this fight because my family’s future, and the future of those in our community, depend on it.”

The post Former Republican state legislator to run for Georgia's 6th Congressional District appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

