Hubbell has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $195.48. 181,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $201.06.