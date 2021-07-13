Adults in the back seat must buckle up starting Oct. 1. Gov. Ned Lamont signs seat belt bill into law.

A bill requiring adults to wear seat belts in the back seat of a vehicle has been signed into law.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the measure Monday, said Amy Parmenter, spokeswoman for AAA of Greater Hartford. The law goes into effect Oct. 1.

“This is a significant step forward for Connecticut in reducing serious injuries and fatalities involving unbelted rear passengers,” Parmenter said. “Given the sharp increase in fatalities on our roadways last year, and given the number of adults now riding in the back seats of Ubers and Lyfts, passage of this lifesaving measure is cause for celebration.”

Under the current law, people 16 or older are not required to wear a seat belt if they are in the back seat.

Connecticut was one of the first states to pass a law requiring seat belts in the front seat, but that was more than 30 years ago, Parmenter said.

“Connecticut was a leader when it came to the front seat belt bill,” she said Tuesday. “It just took a long time to circle back.”

A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that unbuckled back-seat travelers are eight times as likely as buckled back-seat passengers to be injured or killed in a crash.

Since 2010, more than 2,000 unbelted back-seat passengers in the state have been injured or killed, according to the Connecticut Crash Data Repository at UConn.

Unrestrained passengers in the back seat can also become projectiles in the event of a crash, seriously injuring or killing those who are buckled up in the front, Parmenter said.

She said nationally and in Connecticut, there was a recent increase in the number of people who were thrown from cars.

The new law is only subject to secondary enforcement, which means police may not pull a driver over solely for an adult in the back seat without a seat belt. Under the law, a ticket may only be issued for the unbelted passenger if the driver is pulled over for another offense, such as speeding.

AAA worked with the state Department of Transportation to ensure passage of the bill in part by galvanizing a coalition of more than 100 organizations and individuals who supported the bill, Parmenter said.

“We know that not everyone will buckle up just because it is the law, but we also know that there is greater rear seatbelt usage in states where such a law exists,” she said.

Christine Dempsey can be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .