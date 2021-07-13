Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

UW looks to eliminate 75 staff, close departments under plan to slash $13M/yr in expenses

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will be considering a proposal that aims to slash over $13 million in annual expenditures, UW announced Tuesday. That could mean eliminating up to 75 faculty and other staff positions, including up to ten department heads. UW President Ed Seidel’s administration is also proposing eliminating and restructuring multiple programs.

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Casper, WY
Business
State
Wyoming State
City
Torrington, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Casper College#Art#Uw Casper#The Wyoming Legislature#Chemical Engineering#Music#American Studies Program#The Life Sciences Program#School Of Computing#Cei#Wip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy