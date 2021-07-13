UW looks to eliminate 75 staff, close departments under plan to slash $13M/yr in expenses
CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will be considering a proposal that aims to slash over $13 million in annual expenditures, UW announced Tuesday. That could mean eliminating up to 75 faculty and other staff positions, including up to ten department heads. UW President Ed Seidel’s administration is also proposing eliminating and restructuring multiple programs.oilcity.news
