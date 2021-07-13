Inside a Four-Time Oscar-Nominee’s Colorful House in Connecticut

When it comes to interiors, Marsha Mason is a drama queen—literally. After four Academy Award nominations and two Golden Globe wins in the 1970s and ’80s for films like The Goodbye Girl and Only When I Laugh (not to mention a host of Grammy, BAFTA, and Emmy nominations), one should expect a fair amount of histrionics to be on display inside any home she designs for herself. The film-and-stage actress’s latest, a 2,300-square-foot house in Washington, Connecticut, is a Cleopatra-style epic—and one that won’t nearly bankrupt 20th Century Fox.