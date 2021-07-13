The Layers of the Duncan Keith Trade

The great part about the NHL is you rarely see full agreement on a player, a trade, a signing or a topic. Outside of Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid winning the Hart trophy unanimously, there will always be varying opinions on signings, trades and draft picks, but usually none can be proven accurate until later on. Every year on the day after the NHL entry draft, you can read hundreds of draft report cards. Some teams get an A, others a B and so on. But most of it can’t be proven accurate or incorrect until many years later, yet we digest it yearly. It is a crazy tradition that often goes unchecked years later to see which report cards were accurate or not.