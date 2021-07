WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – In one part of the Mt. Pisgah State Park grounds, guests gathered to learn about the connection between dinosaurs and birds before being led on a guided bird walk with the Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society. Nearby, animals such as finnsheep were available for petting. Elsewhere, a variety of animal skulls drew children in to an interactive archaeology activity as live music played nearby. And at Stephen Foster Lake, an underwater drone was ready to show visitors the depths below the surface.