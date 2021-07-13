City of Prescott Launches Phase II of “Prescott Cares” Program
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic uncertainty to many individuals, families, and businesses, both locally and around the world. Beginning July 19th to August 20th, 2021, Prescott residents and businesses can apply for emergency funds through the Prescott CARES program. The program was created to help individuals and families maintain stable housing and keep businesses viable within the community.www.signalsaz.com
Comments / 0