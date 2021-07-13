Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was involved in a controversial arrest during a protest in downtown Lexington has filed a lawsuit against the officers who arrested him. It started as a peaceful protest on July 11, 2020, and ended in five arrests. In body cam footage released the next day, it shows Lexington officers arresting a protester walking in the crosswalk without the signal to do so. Then as they attempted to arrest another on the sidewalk, protester James Woodhead, became involved.