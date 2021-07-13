Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers

By WKYT News Staff
wymt.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was involved in a controversial arrest during a protest in downtown Lexington has filed a lawsuit against the officers who arrested him. It started as a peaceful protest on July 11, 2020, and ended in five arrests. In body cam footage released the next day, it shows Lexington officers arresting a protester walking in the crosswalk without the signal to do so. Then as they attempted to arrest another on the sidewalk, protester James Woodhead, became involved.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkyt#Lpd#Lexington Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy