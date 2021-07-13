Disney’s Bob Iger Lieutenants Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman to Retire

In today's Daily Fix of Entertainment, you might want to grab some holy water because The Exorcist is back. David Gordon Green, director of the 2018 Halloween reboot/sequel and the upcoming Halloween Kills follow-up, is tackling The Exorcist. The project is described as a sequel to the original 1973 film, but it also doesn't completely erase the other sequels that were made. There was also the recent Fox TV series that run for a couple seasons which ALSO acted as a sequel to the original film. How will these all exist alongside Green's new film? We'll have to watch to find out. In other movies news, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn took some shots at the genre that made him a household name. Speaking to the Irish Times, Gunn said that most superhero movies are boring for him right now. Gunn is also about to start work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy flick, and considering these recent comments, we might be in for a treat. If he thinks superhero movies are boring, and he's about to make a new one, well, it's probably going to be pretty different than what we're used to seeing. Can't wait! And finally, actor Micaela Coel has joined the cast of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We don't know who she's playing, but rumor is...she's Storm. Did Marvel cast the MCU's Ororo Munroe? And could more X-Men be on the way? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!